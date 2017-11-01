Map update : Syrian Army, Allies push forward last ISIS bastion in Deir Ezzor

The Syrian Army and allies continue advancing towards the last Islamic state stronghold of Al-Bokamal city in the Iraqi borders.

Battlefield video footage published on Wednesday, emerges Syrian units and allies combating ISIS terrorists who are being overrun everyday in several front lines.

Military sources cited that the Army and allies regained control over 18 km swaths of lands eastern the vital T2 station, as 50 km left to reach the bordering city of Al-Bokamal.

Also, the war media team shared an areal footage of an Iranian UAV striking ISIS checkpoint on the highway of T2 – Al-Bokamal, killing scores.