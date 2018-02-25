Syrian Army storms and gains large neighborhood in raging district of Eastern Ghouta

In parallel with the recent elite Tiger Forces advancements in the eastern side of the rebels enclave of the eastern Ghouta, Units from the Syrian Army’s 4th Division began today’s assault by storming the entrance of the Al-Ajami District inside Haratsa district.

According to a military source in the Syrian Army, the combat troops entered the Al-Ajami neighborhood after breaking through Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s defenses at the western flank of Harasta.

The source added that the Syrian Army took control of a dozen buildings in western Al-Ajami after fierce battle with the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and Faylaq Al-Rahman.

The footage below shows large convoy of Syrian troops entering the neighborhood of Al-Ajami.