“Hayyat Tahrir Al-Sham” withdraw from five areas in Idlib as infighting escelates – report

The Hayyat Tahrir Al-Sham (formally al-nusra front) as known as HTS, has retreated from 5 areas in Idlib as the newly formed faction of ”Jabhat Tahrir Soria” managed to capture them after.

Opposition media reports claimed that the HTS withdrew from Ariha city, Kafrromah, Wadi Al-deif, Tarmala, and Mua’arrat Al-Numan, following surprise offensive launched by ”Jabhat Tahrir Soria”.

The clashes began on Tuesday in the cities and towns of the western countryside of Aleppo, according to the HTS “Iba’a” agency, “Zanki (Movement belonging to Jabhat Tahrir Soria) began to break into the area of Bioti near Owarm alkubrah, in an attempt to control the area”

The military developments in Idlib come after eight months of similar confrontations when the “HTS” took control of the entire province of Idlib and forced Ahrar Al Sham to withdraw to the western Hama countryside.