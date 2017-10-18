Syria map update : Syrian forces resume operations towards Iraqi borders

On Wednesday, the Syrian Arab Army – backed by allied forces – renewed the military operations against the Islamic state in southeastern countryside of Homs, near the Iraqi borders.

Following heavy clashes with the extremist jihadists, the storming units were capable to advance 8 km at a width of 5 km along Humaymeh-T2 highway.

With this advancement, the government troops are in the administrative borders of Deir Ezzor from the southwest side as 9 km left for the vital T2 pumping station.

In Al-Mayadeen axis , Military source confirmed to Muraselon website that the Syrian forces haven’t crossed to the eastern Bank , the Syrian & Russian Air force Struck ISIS sites in Zibyan village and other areas around in the eastern bank .

Elsewhere in Deir Ezzor, the army advances against ISIS along the eastern flank of the Euphrates in the villages of Shaqra and Al-Geneina.

In parallel with the operations in the countryside of Deir Ezzor, the army units engaged in violent clashes with ISIS terrorists, on the axis of Al-Sina’aa district in Deir Ezzor city , eliminated a number of them, destroyed their weapons.