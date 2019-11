” ناسا ” تنشر صورة “بوابة الدخول إلى العالم الآخر”

View this post on Instagram

"Look at the stars, look how they shine for you" 🤩⁣ ⁣ @NASAHubble took this image of galaxy NGC 4380, with a colossal collection of stars numbering up to the hundreds of billions. Galaxies like this one are quite common in the universe! Graceful spiral arms outlined by dark lanes of dust wind around the bulging core, which glows brightly and has the highest concentration of stars in the galaxy.⁣ ⁣ #stars #hubble #cosmos #galaxy #starry⁣ ⁣ Text credit: ESA (European Space Agency)⁣ Image credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, P. Erwin