Major SDF faction transports 1200 fighters to assist YPG in Afrin region

The US Department of Defense (Pentagon) has accused Turkey of impeding the military operations against the terror organisation of the Islamic State (ISIS) in Syria.

The Pentagon said that the Turkish operations against the US-backed Kurdish units in the Afrin region have affected the war against ISIS.

“The cease-fire means that some ground operations led by the Syrian Democratic Forces have been suspended temporarily,” said Pentagon spokesman Col. Robert Manning.

The spokesman also said that “Syrian Arab factions allied with the Kurds are moving 1700 fighters from the front lines with ISIS to the area of ​​Afrin.”

The SDF associated “Jaysh Al-Thawar” announced that 1200 of its fighters have been deployed into Afrin area, coming from Raqqa and Deir Ezzor provinces.