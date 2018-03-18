Breaking : Turkish Army with Militants Seize Control Over City of Afrin – Pictuers

The units of the so-called Free Syrian Army armed opposition group have seized control over the Kurdish-held northern city of Afrin, Turkish media reported on Sunday.

The offense on Afrin, which has been under control of Kurdish militia, was launched early on Sunday morning, the Turkish DHA news agency reported.

The General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces has not confirmed the reports yet.

Photos shared online shows the FAS forces in the center of Afrin city

in January 20, Ankara, jointly with the Free Syrian Army, launched Operation Olive Branch in Afrin to “clear” Turkey’s border with Syria of the terrorist threat. Ankara considers the Democratic Union Party (PYD), a Kurdish political party in northern Syria, and the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) to be linked to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), listed as a terrorist organization in Turkey.