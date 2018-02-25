Map: Syrian forces thwart militants infiltration attempt in Daraa province, kill scores

The government troops keep combating the terror group of Hayyat Tahrir Al-Sham (formally Al-Nusra Front) and its allies preventing them to advance in different areas across the country.

Recent military reports from the battlefield of Daraa province indicate that the defensive units of the Syrian Army managed to foil militant sneaking attempt towards government positions.

The reports said that the Army troops succeeded in defending against HTS infiltration attempt from their positions in “Al-ghraiyah Al-gharbiya” towards Army outposts in the vicinity of “Khurbat Gazallaeh”

With this act, the rebels operating in Daraa province have broken the de-escalation zones agreement that concluded earlier with the Syrian government.