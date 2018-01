Yemeni Air Defense forces announced that they struck an F-15 jet belonging to the Saudi Coalition in the skies of Sa’ada with a ground-to-air missile.

Military Yemeni media published a video showing a Saudi F-15 launching heat balloons to avoid the missile.

The video also shows the ground -to-air missile hit the F 15 jet .

This operation comes hours after the downing of a Tornado jet belonging to Saudi Arabia in the Ktaf district of Sa’ada.