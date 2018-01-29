Syrian Army Liberates Strategic HTS Town In South Idlib

Following the military operations by Syrian Army against HTS militants in south Idlib , the Syrian forces managed to liberate the the strategic HTS town after clashes with terrorists

Military source told Murasleon website that the elite Syrian Army – Tiger forces – were able to control over Abu Duhur village after clashes with HTS militants .

The Syrian Army was controlling over south and east part of Abu Duhour village .

Yesterday , the Syrian Army took control of Tal Azo which put Abu Duhour village under fire control (Map)