مراسلون | Muraselon

 

Syrian Army Liberates Strategic HTS Town In South Idlib

Syria News

Following the military operations by Syrian Army against HTS militants in south Idlib , the Syrian forces managed to liberate the the strategic HTS town after clashes with terrorists

Military source told Murasleon website that the elite Syrian Army – Tiger forces – were able to control over Abu Duhur village after clashes with HTS militants .

The Syrian Army was controlling over south and east part of Abu Duhour village .

Yesterday , the Syrian Army took control of Tal Azo which put Abu Duhour village under fire control (Map)

 

You might also like
Video

Video: Syrian Democratic Forces ATGM target Turkish radar point north of Afrin

Syria News

Op-ed: Turkish Army falsely claims killing of “ISIS” fighters in Afrin

Syria War Maps

Syria Map Update: Syrian Army achieves important advance west of Abu Duhour

Video

Recent footage of Syrian Army offensive hammering ISIS in eastern Hama

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.