Domino effect: Syrian Army gains momentum liberating several areas in Aleppo, Idlib (Map)

The Storming units of the Syrian Arab Army have resumed their military campaign in the perimeter of the recently restored airbase of Abu Adduhur in eastern Idlib province.

On Wednesday afternoon, the elite Tiger Forces pushed through Hayyat Tahrir Al-Sham held-areas, liberating 4 villages and 2 hilltops situated in eastern Idlib and southern Aleppo provinces.

Earlier today, the army troops were able to gain control over twelve hamlets located in the west and south-west of Abu Duhour village .

Worth-mentioning that during the past tow days, the Russian air forces targeted over 100 sites of HTS in Saraqeb and the southern Idlib .