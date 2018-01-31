مراسلون | Muraselon

 

Domino effect: Syrian Army gains momentum liberating several areas in Aleppo, Idlib (Map)

Syria NewsSyria War Maps

The Storming units of the Syrian Arab Army have resumed their military campaign in the perimeter of the recently restored airbase of Abu Adduhur in eastern Idlib province.

On Wednesday afternoon, the elite Tiger Forces pushed through Hayyat Tahrir Al-Sham held-areas, liberating 4 villages and 2 hilltops situated in eastern Idlib and southern Aleppo provinces.

Earlier today, the army troops were able to gain control over twelve hamlets located in the west and south-west of  Abu Duhour village .

Worth-mentioning that during the past tow days, the Russian air forces targeted over 100 sites of HTS in Saraqeb and the southern Idlib .

 

You might also like
Syria News

Breaking Map | Syrian Army liberates 12 new villages west Abu Duhur , south Idlib

Syria War Maps

Syria Map Update: Syrian Army chokes ISIS in Hama and Idlib

Syria News

BREAKING: Explosion rocks Turkish military convoy in western Aleppo

Syria News

First seen footage from the liberated Abu Adduhur town in east Idlib

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.