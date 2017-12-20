Map: Syrian Army breaks through Al-Qaeda defenses in southern Idlib

The Syrian Armed Forces continue its wide-scale military operations in the southern countryside of Idlib province, targeting the terror group of Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham positions.

On Wednesday, the Syrian forces initiated offensive storming two villages of Abu Dali and Mushairfah that located 60 kilometers south of Idlib provincial capital.

Almost 2 months ago, the extremist group of HTS launched surprise suicide attack on the key town of Abu Dali targeting the National Defense Forces (NDF), However, they managed to snatch it.

In a related story, The prominent commander of the Syrian Arab Army’s elite “Tiger Forces” has recently arrived into the raging battlefield of northern Hama province.