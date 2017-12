Houthi sniper shows off his talent by eliminating 3 Saudi soldiers.

Yemeni rebel fighter has shot-dead three Saudi soldiers by sniper rifle from long distance approximate as 1500 meters in northern Yemen.

Battleground footage released by Yemeni sources, features moment 3 Saudi solders being shot by Houthi fighter in the bordering area of Najran south of Saudi Arabia.

The disputed area of Najran is located in the southern region of Saudi Arabia, on the border with Yemen.