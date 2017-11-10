Nasrallah : Saudi offers ‘Israel’ billions of dollars to launch a war against Lebanon.

Sayyed Nasrallah speech keypoints :

Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah Martyr Day refers to the anniversary of the martyrdom bombing operation carried out by martyr Ahmad Kassir who detonated the headquarters of the Israeli military command in southern Lebanon in 1982

Sayyed Nasrallah: Millions of Muslims gather at the holy sites in Iraq to mark Imam Hussein (P) Arbaeen in a sublime scene which highlights the Imam’s lofty religious positions and the loyalty as well as sacrificial spirit of his followers

Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah martyrs gained the divine pride of martyrdom, giving in all their earthly possessions for the sake of obtaining Holy God’s gifts in their afterlife

Sayyed Nasrallah: The sacrifices made by Hezbollah martyrs have helped us to defeat the Zionist enemy in 2000 and 2006 and contribute to the victory achieved by the axis of resistance over ISIL and the entire terrorist plot in the region

Sayyed Nasrallah: Lebanon had been enjoying a remarkable one-year period of political and security stability before Saudi forced PM Saad Hariri to submit resignation

Sayyed Nasrallah: Saudi has blatantly and precedentedly interfered in Lebanon’s local issues by detaining Hariri and put him under house arrest

Sayyed Nasrallah: Saudi decided to impose on Lebanon a new prime minister and leader for Al-Mustaqbal party

Sayyed Nasrallah: Saudi has been provoking the Lebanese to be involved in internal clashes and seditions

Sayyed Nasrallah: Saudi has offered ‘Israel’ billions of dollars to launch a war against Lebanon and Hezbollah

Sayyed Nasrallah: The Lebanese must appreciate the importance of the political, security and economic stability in the country

Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah condemns Saudi blatant interference in Lebanon’s internal affairs

Sayyed Nasrallah: Saudi insulted all the Lebanese by forcing PM Hariri to resign and detaining him

Sayyed Nasrallah: We demand that Saudi authorities let Hariri return to Lebanon

Sayyed Nasrallah: Hariri’s resignation is illegal because it occurred by force, and Lebanon’s government is still in place

Sayyed Nasrallah: The Zionist enhanced Nusra Front terrorists’ attack on Hadar city in Syria’s Quneitra in the context of stirring seditions

Sayyed Nasrallah warns the Zionist officials against waging a war against Lebanon: Hezbollah is much stronger than ever and ready for the confrontation

Sayyed Nasrallah: Saudi Arabia’s frustration is attributed to the failure of its terrorist schemes in Syria, Iraq and Yemen

Sayyed Nasrallah: Saudi blames Iran and Hezbollah for its defeat in Yemen because it underestimates the Yemenis’ capabilities

Sayyed Nasrallah: Iran does not interfere in Lebanon’s internal affairs despite its influence

Sayyed Nasrallah: Saudi deals with Lebanon as a scapegoat for its incapability to confront Iran

Al-Manar TV