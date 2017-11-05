Map update | Syrian Army liberates new village in northeastern Hama countryside.

The government troops continue its military campaign against the Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham terrorists (formally Al-Nusra front) in the northeastern countryside of Hama province.

Backed by Russian Air forces , the Syrian Army backed by ” Al-Qalammon Shield ” managed to liberate Al-Musherfa town after clashes with Militants , Military source told Muraselon .

Earlier on Friday , the Syrian army liberated Al-Jackousiyah village , which allow Army to put its feet within 1500 meters from main HTS bastion of Al-Rahajan town that was snatched from the government in August 2014.

Pics from Al-Musherfa town