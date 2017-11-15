Infamous terrorist leader arrested in Lebanon.

The Lebanese Army announced that their intelligence forces apprehended the infamous terrorist leader, Mustafa Al-Hujairi, inside the city of ‘Arsal near the Syrian border.

Also known as “Abu Taqiyah,” Hujairi was known as a close associate of the Al-Qaeda linked Jabhat Al-Nusra terrorist organization and reportedly helped them kidnap nearly 30 Lebanese soldiers and police officers in 2014.

Hujairi’s arrest comes just days after the Lebanese Army launched a campaign to crackdown down on corruption and terrorists across the country.