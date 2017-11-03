Deir Ezzor Map : Syrian Army liberates Deir Ezzor Neighborhoods ,Fighting Continues

The Syrian Arab Army has declared the entire Deir Ezzor city fully liberated after the last positions of ISIS in it were eliminated.

“Units of the Syrian Arab Army, in cooperation with the allied and supporting forces, have accomplished the mission of fully liberating Deir Ezzor city from ISIS terrorist organization,” a military source said on Friday.

Military source told Exclusively Muraselon website that A group of ISIS terrorists is surrounded in the Eastern Hawiqa area (Map ) , The Syrian army still Hit them, the ISIS terrorists are trying To withdraw to Huwijat Kateaa across the river.

Large numbers of ISIS terrorists, including leaders, were killed and their weapons and equipment were destroyed, the source affirmed, noting that the army units and supporting forces have seized ISIS munitions depots in the city.

After assuming full control of the city, the army’s engineering units embarked on sweeping the streets, roads, squares and buildings in the liberated neighborhoods to remove unexploded ordnance (bombs, mines and explosive devices) left behind by ISIS terrorists in the area.