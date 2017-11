Breaking || Syrian Army & Allies enter last ISIS stronghold in Deir Ezzor .

According to the war media team , The Syrian Army backed by Allies started entering Al-Bukamal city , the last ISIS stronghold in Deir Ezzor .

” Syrian army and allies completely besiege Al-Bukamal city and start storming it ” Hezbollah media said .

Earlier morning , the war media team said that Syrian Army & Allies have met Iraqi forces east T2 in Syrian – Iraqi border

DETAILS TO FOLLOW