Al-Bukamal Map Update | Syrian Army, Allies impose fire control over Al-Bukamal

The Syrian Army backed by its Allies resumed military campaign towards last Islamic sate bulwark of the bordering city of Al-Bukamal.

The Syrian Army and Allies are surrounding Al-Bukamal form 3 Axis ( East , south and west ) .

The government forces continued targeting ISIS positions inside the city with artillery , rocket launchers and tank , while the Russian Air force Strongly struck ISIS and its armored vehicles in the city .

On Sunday , Military source confirmed to Muraslon website , that the Elite Syrian Army Tiger forces managed to make huge advance Southeast of Al-Mayadeen Towards Al-Bukamal , only 30 Km to Meet Syrian Army and Allies near Al-Bukamal

Earlier , The Syrian army and its allies withdrew from Al-Bukamal due to ISIS counter-attack .