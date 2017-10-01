Syrian Army Expands Control Along Borders With Jordan.

Military sources said, on Saturday , that the Syrian troops – backed by allied forces – have managed to drive out the US-backed rebels from 9 new bordering outposts , 177 till 185 , in the far eastern Damascus countryside.

The advance comes as part of a wider push waged by the Syrian government forces to secure the stretching desert land along the borders with Jordan.

The recently-recaptured bordering outposts are located to the south of al-Tanf, where the US-led coalition have set up a garrison to train its proxies in Syria .

The source added that the Syrian Army liberated Tall Um Ezzn which located east of Al-Zalef dam in eastern Damascus countryside.