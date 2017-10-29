Map update: ISIS on the run as Syrian Army liberates more districts in Deir Ezzor

As the morale is high, the government troops continue rolling on Islamic state held areas inside Deir Ezzor city, with the backing of Russian air-power.

On Saturday, the combat forces managed to break-through last ISIS defensive lines in Al-Orfi neighborhood; located on the western gate of the city, and taken control over it, field sources stated.

After consolidating the military outposts inside the liberated Al-Orfi neighborhood, the Syrian Army advanced north and regained control of the municipal stadium.

On October 26th, The entire Huaijat Sakr island and Al-Ommal neighborhood (workers housing) have been restored by the Syrian forces following days-long clashes, military source confirmed.