Hama Map Update | Exclusive : Syrian Army captures new villages in central Syria

As the Islamic State desperately launches several counter-attacks in Homs and Deir Ezzor battlegrounds, the terror group is steadily losing ground in east Hama pocket.

A military source exclusively told Muraselon that the government forces were capable of liberating two more village; namely Rasm al-Abaiykah and Rasm al-Abd located to the south of Soha, a former ISIS bastion which had been recaptured by the Syrian Army a few days ago.

According to an informed military source, the Syrian forces are aiming at linking up with the Army units in al-Sultaniyah village (See map) in order to split the enclave into half, and further weaken the encircled jihadists.

Source : Muraselon .

HD Map in ” File ” , Or click here