Breaking: Syrian Army recaptures several neighborhoods of ISIS last stronghold – MAP

The Syrian Army -Tiger forces – has managed to liberate several neighborhoods inside the eastern city of al-Mayadeen along the Euphrates River.

According to a military source, the government forces regained full control of al-Baloum roundabout and neighborhood, al-Ballout and half of al-Sina’a district.

The forces also seized areas near the Electricity Building and expanded to the southern entrance of the city. The recent advance puts the ISIS bastion under siege from the northern and southern axes.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Army is continuously targeting ISIS reinforcements coming through the Syrian-Iraqi borders.