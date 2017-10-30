Breaking || Syrian Army & Allies make fresh Gains towards Iraqi border .

The Syrian Army backed by Allies gain momentum day after day defeating the terror group of the Islamic state in several front-lines across Deir Ezzor province.

According to military source , the Syrian army and its allies have managed to advance 7 KM east of T2 Pumping Station towards Syrian – Iraqi border .

The source added that Dozens of ISIS terrorists have been killed during the clashes .

Earlier the Syrian army and its allies have repelled massive terrorists’ attack on its sites in T2 Pumping Station