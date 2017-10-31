Breaking MAP || Syrian Army liberates new Neighborhoods in Dier Ezzor city.

Following the largest significant advance by liberating Al-Orfi, Workers housing districts and the municipal stadium, the Army keeps targeting Islamic state in the city center.

Military source confirmed to Muraselon website The elite Syrian Army Tiger forces – Backed by Russian Air force – managed destroy ISIS defense lines in the city center ,liberated 3 New Neighborhoods

Al-Kasarat , Al-Kanamat , Bader district and the old airport Neighborhoods have liberated by The elite Syrian Army Tiger forces , the Source Added.

” Many ISIS tunnels were found and destroyed, dozens of terrorists were killed ” the source confirmed.

However , the Syrian units are engaging with ISIS terrorists inside Al-Hamidiyah neighborhood after storming it from 2 different axis ( Al-Orfi and Jbyla neighborhoods ).