WATCH: Syrian Army defends against ISIS offensive in eastern Homs.

The Syrian forces recently received a wide-scale attack conducted by the Islamic state jihadists in Southwest Deir Ezzor and eastern Homs.
The defending units were capable to repel the large offensive, inflicting heavy losses in the extremist group terrorists.
Video footage features scenes of the T3 battle, when ISIS violated the Syrian troops – today morning – as seizing a failed VBIED and a technical
The T3 is a strategic oil pumping station, located in eastern Homs near the administrative boundaries of Deir Ezzor province.
Comments