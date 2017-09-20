Breaking || Special Russian & Syrian forces rescue Russian police in Idlib – Mod

Al-Nusra Front terrorists used tanks and infantry fighting vehicles during their offensive in the Idlib de-escalation zone, the Russian General Staff said on Wednesday.

“Despite agreements signed on September 15 in Astana, al-Nusra Front terrorists and allied militants, who doe not want to uphold ceasefire, launched a strong offensive on the positions of the government troops on September 19 to the north and north-east of the city of Hama in the Idlib de-escalation zone,” the General Staff’s statement said.

The militants’ attack was “initiated by US secret services to stop the successful advance of the government troops to the east of Deir ez-Zor,” it adds.

A Russian military police unit of 29 personnel was encircled as the militants sought to capture it and was repelling the attacks for several hours together with a local tribe that had signed a ceasefire agreement. A group of Russian Spetsnaz and Syrian special operations forces came to the rescue, backed by Su-25 strike fighters. The military police unit broke the siege and left the area. Three servicemen were wounded.

The Syrian Army, supported bu Russian warplanes, launched a counter-attack and have almost completely reclaimed their positions in the Idlib de-escalation zone.

