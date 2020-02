ميسون أبو أسعد تعتمد الجرأة وتثير غضب المتابعين ( صور )

View this post on Instagram

On #ValentinesDay I look at the eye of love to the whole world❤ I wanna thank all my artist friends who gave me their love and good vibes.. and for the lovely time we’ve had together during this photoshoot❤😍 Photography @everythingbutphotography Designer @alaasarkis.fashion Make up @christina.assaf Hair @tony_alkhouli @salazagroup Digital media and PR @brandstampmedia #syria #egypt #UAE #love #fashion #brandstamp