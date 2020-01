نيكول سابا تتألق بإطلالة ذهبية في حفل ليلة رأس السنة ( صور )

View this post on Instagram

Happy new year🎉👊🏻💃🏼💃🏼🔥 Dress by @designed_couture Charbel&Antonio Makeup by @makeup_ahmedshawky Hair by @hassanbourji_ Jewellery by @louisdiamondsofficial #nicolesaba #singer #actress #star #classy #royal #fashion #look #glamour #kempinskiroyalmaxim #cairo #egypt