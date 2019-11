شاهد: الحسناء الروسية ماريا شارابوفا بين الأسود واللبوات في أفريقيا

View this post on Instagram

Botswana, Africa 🌍🇧🇼 !! Love at first sight! The closest I’ve ever come to a safari was locking eyes with a squirrel 🐿. But not anymoooore! The 🦁’s roaring in the video? That was within 30mins of our first game drive overlooking the sunset at @wearewilderness Vumbura Plains. Which animal should we look for next?? 🐆🐃🦒🐘🦓🦛